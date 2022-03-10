Kern County law enforcement helps find suspected fentanyl pills during sweep

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County law enforcement and The Department of Homeland Security made 10 arrests and found about 2,800 pills suspected of containing fentanyl Wednesday morning during a probation/warrant sweep in Wasco, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

The sweep conducted with KCSO deputies and members from the Shafter Police Department, Kern County Probation Department, Kern County Sheriff’s Office HIDTA Task Force, and The Department of Homeland Security made the sweep at about 7 a.m.

Anthony Arreola, 21, of Wasco was arrested on suspicion of possession of about 2,800 pills of suspected fentanyl (with a street value of approximately $14,000), indicia of narcotic sales, participation in a criminal street gang, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, possession of a firearm while in possession of controlled substance and maintaining a residence for the purpose of narcotics sales.

Joel Betancourt, 32, of Wasco was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest and a misdemeanor warrant.

Elois Thomas, 41, of Wasco was arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotics, drug paraphernalia, and a misdemeanor warrant.

Jess Rocha, 57, of Wasco, was arrested on suspicion of a violation of Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) warrant, and a misdemeanor warrant.

Brian Henry, 38, of Wasco, was arrested on suspicion of having two felony warrants.

Issac Arrambide, 26, of Wasco, was arrested on suspicion a felony warrant.

Willie Harris, 33, of Wasco, was arrested on suspicion of multiple misdemeanor warrants.

Mario Macias, 53, of Wasco, was arrested on suspicion of a misdemeanor warrant.

Martin Torres, 43, of Wasco, was arrested on suspicion of a violation of Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) warrant.

George Morales, 26, of Wasco was arrested on suspicion of multiple misdemeanor warrants.

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation (2022-00027568) should call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.