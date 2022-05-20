Kern County man convicted of raping girlfriend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Kern County man was convicted of raping his girlfriend of 5 years. Martin Cazares was found guilty of two counts of forcible rape with the use of a deadly weapon, kidnapping, and criminal threats.

According to a statement released by the Kern County District Attorney's office, between November 1 and November 9, 2021, Cazares beat, kidnapped and sexually assaulted his girlfriend. The victim’s sister became concerned when she did not regularly hear from the victim and filed a missing person report which sparked the investigation. Cazares was located in Santa Barbara with the victim, where injuries from a beating ten days prior were still visible.

“We are grateful for the efforts of the jury, who must hear evidence of unspeakable acts of violence to ensure that the guilty are held accountable. I hope this conviction brings justice and closure to the victim, and that an appropriate sentence ensures that Cazares will not further endanger public safety,” said Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer in a statement.

Sentencing is set for June 14th. Cazares faces a prison sentence of up to 25 years to life, plus 5 years.