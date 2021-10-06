Kern County Sheriff’s Office: Armed domestic violence suspect killed in officer-involved shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A domestic violence suspect armed with a firearm was killed Wednesday morning in an officer-involved shooting, according to Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

According to KCSO, deputies found a domestic violence suspect armed with a firearm in a parked vehicle at about 12:06 a.m. in the 1200 block of Texas Street and an officer-involved shooting occurred. The suspect was declared dead at the scene, according to KCSO.

Six KCSO deputies were placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into the incident.

Anyone with information should call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.