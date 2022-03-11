Kern County Sheriff’s Office finds over $250,000 in stolen property

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office reports that they located over $250,000 in stolen property.

On March 8, four cargo containers with scrap metal were stolen from Industrial Street in Bakersfield.

On March 9, detectives with KCSO’s Rural Crime Investigation Unit found and recovered all four stolen containers. They also had help from Kern County Auto Theft Taskforce.

Two of the stolen containers were found at a truck stop in Bear Mountain Boulevard and Highway 99.

The other two stolen trailers were near Merle Haggard Drive and Highway 99.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Rural Crime Investigation Unit at (661) 392-6071 or (661) 861-3110.