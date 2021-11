MCFARLAND, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office has identified the man that was shot and killed in McFarland over the weekend as 28-year-old Jerry Hernandez Gonzalez.

According to KCSO, Gonzalez was shot in the Whistler Road and Mast Avenue area on Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information has been released at this time.