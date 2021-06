BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man found just south of Bakersfield.

According to the KCSO, deputies were sent to the 1300 block of E Curnow Road on a report of a body in an orchard. When they arrived they found a man suffering from what was described as "trauma to the upper body and head."

Homicide detectives were sent to the scene and assumed the investigation.

No additional details were available. This is a developing story.