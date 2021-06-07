Kern County Sheriff's Office investigating body found off Highway 58

(KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible homicide after a body was found off Highway 58 on Sunday.

According to the KCSO, on Sunday at around 6 a.m. deputies were called to an area of Highway 58 west of the Sand Canyon exit where they found a dead person just off the roadway. A cause of death was not provided, but homicide detectives were called to the scene and assumed the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.