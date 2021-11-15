Kern County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal shooting in Wasco

WACO, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Wasco.

According to the KCSO, deputies went to the 2100 block of 2nd Street at around 9 a.m. Monday morning after receiving a report of a shooting. They found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There is no suspect information at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.