Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Kern County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal shooting in Wasco

items.[0].image.alt
23ABC News
Kern County Sheriff's Office (FILE)
Posted at 11:11 AM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 14:11:54-05

WACO, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Wasco.

According to the KCSO, deputies went to the 2100 block of 2nd Street at around 9 a.m. Monday morning after receiving a report of a shooting. They found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There is no suspect information at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Baby Shower

Thursday, Nov. 18th from 5 AM to 7 PM