WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Wasco.

At 10:30 p.m. deputies were called to the area of Broadway and 8th Place. KCSO says deputies found an injured man. He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives say the investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information on this case call the sheriff's office at 861-3110