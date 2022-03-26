Watch
Kern County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in domestic violence case

Posted at 5:01 PM, Mar 25, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office reports an arrest made in a domestic violence case on March 24.

Deputies were dispatched to a house on Water Street where they found a woman stabbed allegedly from her boyfriend who left the scene before they arrived.

They found the boyfriend, Rafael Salas, on Eye Street where they arrested him and took him into custody. The woman was taken to Kern Medical and is in stable condition.

Salas is booked into Kern County Jail for attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence, and child endangerment.

Anyone with additional information is requested to call (661) 861-3110.

