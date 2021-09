BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 25-year-old man Wednesday in the shooting death of a man in southeast Bakersfield.

Javell Waddell, 25, was arrested on suspicion of murder in the shooting death of Devontay Kelley, 22.

Kelley was found with a gunshot wound at about 10:35 p.m. Sunday, according to KCSO. Kelley was declared dead at the scene.