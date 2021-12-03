Kern County Sheriff's Office: One killed, one injured in shooting in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — One person was killed and another injured in a shooting Friday morning in East Bakersfield, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies received reports of a shooting at about 5:09 a.m. in the 3100 block of Shelly Lane, said KCSO. Deputies found two victims with gunshot wounds, according to KCSO. One person was declared dead at the scene and the other person was a taken to a hospital where they are in stable condition, according to KCSO.

KCSO said there is no suspect information available.

Anyone with information should call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.