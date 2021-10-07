Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Kern County Sheriff’s Office searches for sexual battery suspect who fled business in North Oildale

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 10:54 AM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-07 13:54:39-04

OILDALE, Calif (KERO) — Kern County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for sexual battery suspect who fled from a business Wednesday in North Oildale.

KCSO received a 911 call about a sexual battery at about 3:44 p.m. Wednesday at a business in the 2400 block of N. Chester Avenue. The suspect, a Hispanic man, fled by the time of the 911 call, according to KCSO.

Shortly after, deputies received a report of a man armed with a gun in North Oildale, according to KCSO. Deputies found the man in the 300 block of Galaxy Avenue and conducted a high-risk traffic stop without incident, according to KCSO.

Deputies discovered the man with the gun was the husband of the business owner where the sexual battery incident occurred and had left his house to search for the suspect, according to KCSO. The man was cited for not having a concealed carry weapons permit and the gun was seized.

Deputies later received a report that the sexual battery suspect was on the campus of North High School, according to KCSO. Following a search of the campus, no one was located, said KCSO.

The school was placed, on lockdown and the Homecoming Dance was canceled, according to the Kern High School District. The dance is expected to be rescheduled.

The sexual battery suspect is still at large.

Anyone with further information should call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
How You Can Donate

Find Out How You Can Donate Books to Local Kids