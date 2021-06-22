Kern County Sheriff's Office working reported homicide in Delano

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Sheriff's Deputies are working on a homicide investigation in Delano.

Deputies say they found Juana Zamora de Rocha with several different injuries. KCSO has not specified what her injuries were but says she died at Adventist Health a short time later.

If de Rocha's death is ruled a homicide this will mark nearly 60 homicides in Kern County since the start of the year. The county saw its first homicide back on New Year's Day.

A closer look at the data shows that most of the homicide victims were men. On top of this, the streets of Bakersfield have seen the most homicides.

If de Rocha's death is ruled a homicide she will mark the second death for the Delano this year.