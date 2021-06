BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — One of the men who escaped from Lerdo jail back in April was caught this week and appeared in court Wednesday. Tyrone Johnson pleaded not guilty.

Johnson is looking at 16 charges related to his escape. He was on the run until Monday when police arrested him during an attempted traffic stop.

Johnson and David Palms were both originally arrested and charged in the shooting death of 3-year-old Major Sutton.