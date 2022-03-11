Man arrested in Bakersfield, sentenced in fentanyl distribution scheme

FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — A man who was arrested in Bakersfield was sentenced Friday to three years and four months in prison in a fentanyl distribution scheme, according the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of California.

According to court documents, Uriel Ivan Portillo, 35, of Sinaloa, Mexico, on Nov. 21st, 2019, distributed 5,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl for $40,000 during a controlled purchase by law enforcement in Bakersfield.

Portillo’s co-defendant, Wilfredo Medina Perez, also pleaded guilty to the same charges and additional drug transactions. Medina faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

The case is a product of investigations by Drug Enforcement Administration, the Southern Tri-County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force, the Kern County Sheriff’s Department, and the Bakersfield Police Department.