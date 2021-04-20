Watch
Man held for allegedly attacking Asian couple in California

Posted at 10:35 AM, Apr 20, 2021
ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — A man who allegedly said he hates Asians has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting an elderly Korean American couple at a Southern California park.

Orange police say Michael Vivona was taken into custody on Sunday for allegedly punching a 79-year-old man and an 80-year-old woman in the face, knocking them down.

Police say the attack appears to be a hate crime.

Vivona also is suspected of threatening to hurt a Japanese American woman at the same park earlier this month.

Sakura Kokumai, a member of the U.S. karate team for the summer Olympics, caught the rant on video.

