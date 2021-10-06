Watch
Man shot and killed by his wife in South Bakersfield

Police Lights
Posted at 9:15 AM, Oct 06, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield man was shot and killed by his wife in South Bakersfield on Tuesday night.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, officers arrived at a residence in the 700 block of Digges Lane at around 6:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Following an investigation, the man's wife, 38-year-old Cecilia Rose was arrested for murder. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Petris at (661) 326-3554 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

