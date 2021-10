BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A person died Saturday night following a shooting in Lamont.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, they received a call for it around 5:16 p.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. Information is limited at this time but we will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCSO at the number listed on your screen.