BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — One person has died after being hit by a vehicle in Central Bakersfield Wednesday evening just after 10 p.m.

The Bakersfield Police Department says the victim, an adult woman, was crossing Union Avenue near 11th Street outside of the crosswalk when she was hit by the vehicle. BPD also says she died at the scene.

The driver is on the scene cooperating with police. BPD says drugs or alcohol don’t appear to be a factor in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.