Police investigate shooting in downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield police are investigating a shooting that took place Monday afternoon.

According to the BPD, responded to a ShotSpotter activation at the Amtrak station on Truxton ave at about 12:15 p.m. Monday. When they arrived they were told a victim had already been transported to a local hospital.

A short time later, a man arrived at the hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. He is listed in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.