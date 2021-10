BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation in central Bakersfield.

According to the BPD, a man was found with gunshot wounds in the 800 block of 31st and Q streets. It is not known if he was found dead at the scene or not.

No suspect information at the time.

This is a developing story. More information as it becomes available.