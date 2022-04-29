Porterville man sentenced for fentanyl, meth distribution

FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — A Porterville man was sentenced Friday to more than seven years in prison for conspiring to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine. Maria Delgado, 31, of Porterville, pleaded guilty Friday to participating in the conspiracy.

According to court documents, Renato Aguilera, 30, of Porterville, delivered 800 fentanyl pills to an undercover officer. He was acting on behalf of his brother-in-law, Pedro Delgado-Montenegro, 42, according to court documents.

Aguilera also transported several thousand fentanyl pills from Los Angeles to Porterville as well as delivered more than a pound of methamphetamine in two separate transactions, according to court documents.

According to court documents, Maria Delgado, Delgado-Montenegro's niece, admitted to delivering fentanyl pills three times to an undercover officer and picking up 2.2 pounds of smuggled heroin in the Los Angeles area on behalf of her uncle.

Aguilera and Maria Delgado are two of nine defendants, including Delgado-Montenegro, charged in the case. Delgado-Montenegro is a fugitive, said the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Maria Delgado faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison, a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison, and a $5 million fine. She is set to be sentenced on July 22nd.

Another defendant in the case, Roberto Cavazos, 43, of Porterville, was sentenced earlier in April to 12 years and seven months in prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine.