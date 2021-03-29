Prosecutors say California stabbing attack was seen on Zoom

ALTADENA, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Southern California man has been charged with fatally stabbing his mother and uncle in an attack that was witnessed by the woman’s coworkers on a Zoom call.

Deputies responding March 22 to reports of a stabbing discovered the man dead in the driveway of the home in Altadena. The woman was found dead inside the house. Investigators say one of her coworkers called the police after witnessing the stabbing on her computer screen.

The woman's 32-year-old son was arrested.

Investigators said the three all lived at the house in the suburban neighborhood north of downtown Los Angeles.