Ridgecrest Police Department: Potential pipe bomb found inside vehicle

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KERO) — The Ridgecrest Police Department is investigating a report of an alleged pipe bomb being found inside a vehicle Friday morning.

According to the department officers stopped a car near the fast trip on south China Lake Road.

Two people were inside the car and one of them had a felony warrant. The potential bomb was spotted inside the vehicle.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office has been called out to assist the department.

The nearby area has also been evacuated.

This is a developing story we'll continue to provide updates as they become available.