School bus driver charged with giving fentanyl to students

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A bus driver at a private Southern California school is accused of selling fentanyl to special-needs students on campus, including a girl who was treated for an overdose.

Melissa Harloam-Garrison was charged Friday with child endangerment, drug and weapons charges.

Her husband is charged with illegal drug and gun possession.

It’s unclear whether the couple have attorneys to speak for them.

Authorities say Harloam-Garrison drove a bus and provided security at Bright Futures Academy in Riverside, a private K-12 school for special-needs students.

Authorities say they seized more than 100 fentanyl pills from her residence on school grounds.