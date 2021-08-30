Watch
Suspect sought in assault, possible hate crime at FoodsCo

Bakersfield Police Department
The Bakersfield Police Department seeks help identifying a suspect in an assault and hate crime investigation.
Posted at 10:55 AM, Aug 30, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department seeks help identifying a suspect in an assault and hate crime investigation.

According to BPD, a man assaulted a person based upon their race about 3:20 p.m. Aug. 8 at FoodsCo at 2505 Haley Street. BPD didn't provide any additional details.

The suspect is a 6-foot-tall black man in 30s with medium build and wearing a gray shirt and blue pants.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call Detective A. Paiz at 661-326-3519 or BPD at 661-327-7111.

