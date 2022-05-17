Tehachapi Police: 3 arrested in catalytic converter theft

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — The Tehachapi Police Department said three suspects were arrested Tuesday morning in a catalytic converter theft and officers also found four grams of methamphetamine while searching their SUV.

Police said officers stopped an SUV at about 1 a.m. on West Valley Boulevard near Griffin Street for equipment violations. Police also said they received reports around the same time for a catalytic converter theft in the 900 block of Mulberry Street.

TPD said witnesses described the suspects' vehicle as a silver Saturn Vue and the officer who stopped the vehicle realized it was the one the witnesses described.

According to police, the officer found burglary tools including two reciprocating saws, a vehicle charger for the tools, and 25 steel replacement blades, as well as narcotics paraphernalia. The officer also found four grams of methamphetamine during a search, said police.

Police said a catalytic converter, which had been tossed on the street by the suspects, was found by officers.

Alfredo Guerrero, 30, of Bakersfield; Clarissa Bayardo, 24, of Bakersfield; and Ricardo Hernandez, 36, of Lamont, were arrested on suspicion of grand theft, conspiracy, possession of burglary tools, and destruction of evidence. Hernandez was also arrested on suspicion of narcotics related offenses.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information relating to the theft should call TPD at 661-822-2222.