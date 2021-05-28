Two people arrested following a police chase in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — According to the Bakersfield Police Department, two people were arrested following a police chase Thursday night. The chase began at around 11 p.m. in the area of Niles and Miller streets when police attempted to pull over a car for several vehicle codes.

The vehicle failed to pull over and instead led officers on a chase through East Bakersfield, hitting two patrol cars during the pursuit. At one point, one of the three people in the vehicle threw a loaded gun from the vehicle. Eventually, the car crashed into the front yard of a home in the 1500 block of Country Club Drive.

Two people in the car were arrested: Gabriel Guillen (35) of Porterville, and Ruben Lemus Gomez (26) of Delano. Guillen was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm, as well as conspiracy, felony evading, kidnapping, and three unrelated felony arrest warrants. Gomez was placed under arrest for possession of a concealed firearm and conspiracy.

The third person in the vehicle said that they had been held against their will.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.