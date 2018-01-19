Earthquake shakes Baja California, Central Mexico

Light Rain
(KGTV) - A major earthquake struck off Baja California, Mexico, Friday morning.
The U.S. Geological Survey reported the quake measured a 6.3 about 80 kilometers north-northeast of Loreto, in the Gulf of California.
A 6.5 magnitude earthquake just struck in the Gulf of California, between Baja California and the Mexican mainland. Tsunami not expected, according to the National Tsunami Warning Center.
Social media posts show people leaving buildings and standing outside after the earthquake about 8 a.m.
No damage was immediately reported.
