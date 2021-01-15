Menu

Trump to leave White House on morning of Biden's inauguration

Gerald Herbert/AP
President Donald Trump walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Washington. The President is traveling to Texas. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert )
Donald Trump
Posted at 9:41 AM, Jan 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-15 12:43:28-05

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will leave Washington next Wednesday morning, ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, according to a person familiar with the planning who spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision had not been made public.

Trump said last Friday that he would not be attending Biden's inauguration, breaking with longtime precedent. President Barack Obama met with Trump prior to his inauguration in 2017.

Vice President Mike Pence will attend in his place.

Trump has spent several months lobbing baseless allegations of voter fraud in an attempt to delegitimize Biden's presidency. On Jan. 6, Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol building in a riot that left five dead following a speech in which he again pushed false claims of voter fraud and alleged without proof that the election had been stolen from him.

Trump is expected to remain in Florida with a small group of aides.

