According to a study, existing health problems increase the chances of being hospitalized for COVID

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A recent study shows that Diabetes, Obesity, Hypertension and Heart Failure together contributed to approximately two-thirds of COVID hospitalizations in the U.S.

In other words, these common conditions make you more likely to end up in the hospital especially the older you are!

Nearly half of all adult Americans have hypertension, while 42% of the population is Obese, and 10% have Diabetes. This may partly explain our grim death toll of over 550,000.

Of course having one of these conditions does not mean you will have severe disease if you get COVID, and vice versa since there are other factors at play.

What it does tell us is that looking after your body and addressing underlying health conditions is more important now than ever.