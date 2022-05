(KERO) — Your voice may be key to detecting hidden heart problems.

A recent study from the Ohio State University found a new voice analysis app predicted worsening heart failure weeks before hospitalization was needed for patients.

Researchers say the mobile app recognized fluid in the lungs of heart failure patients an average of 21 days in advance.

Lung congestion is a common cause of hospitalization for people with heart problems and it can also be life-threatening.