Watch Now
Your Health Matters

Actions

California pouring 30 million dollars to mental health support

Latest California news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Posted at 11:03 AM, Oct 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-16 14:03:19-04

(KERO) — California is allocating more funds to continue the Cal-hope warm line that provides free, 24-hour non-crisis emotional support.

Cal-hope warm line is a peer operated services that was launched in response to the COVID pandemic and it can be reached by phone, by text, or online at any hour of the day.

As more people continue to struggle with mental health, this year the state budget includes 30 million dollars over the next three years to improve Cal-hope and other mental health programs.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kern Living Spooky Szn Costume Contest

Submit Your Picture Today + Vote for Your Favorite!