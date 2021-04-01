Changes to the Affordable Care Act take effect as part of $1.9 trillion COVID relief package

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Affordable Care Act enrollees and those looking for coverage can start accessing new premium subsidies on the federal exchange beginning Thursday. The health insurance subsidies are funded by the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package President Joe Biden signed into law in early March.

The relief package addressed complaints that the Affordable Care Act plans are not affordable for the middle class.

Enrollees will now pay no more than 8.5 percent of their income toward coverage, down from nearly 10 percent. And lower-income policyholders will get subsidies that eliminate their premiums completely.

For more information, visit the Affordable Care Act website.