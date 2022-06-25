Combating CPR hesitancy

A new study by the American Heart Association, only 46 percent of bystanders perform CPR. People have expressed concerns that they don't know how to perform CPR, or that they might hurt the person, or are concerned about possible legal consequences.

But the reality is there are 'Good-Samaritan-laws' that protect you.

"Really just calling 911 is the first step, as you are starting the chest compression. And then again it really could be probably less than five minutes that you'll probably be giving these chest compressions since usually emergency services will come," said Internal Medicine doctor at Anthem, Dr. David Pyor

The American Heart Association says 'hands only CPR' makes a huge difference, as it can triple the person's chance of survival.

The AHA also has training videos on their website and you can find them here