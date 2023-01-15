Diabetes patients struggling to get their hands on medication that is now also used for weight loss

(KERO) — The demand for a diabetes drug is on the rise, but the reason for that demand is being called into question.

The drug Semaglutide was initially marketed under the name Ozempic to manage type two diabetes, but last year it was approved by the FDA to be used for weight loss under the name Wegovy.

Now, the drug manufacturer Novo Nordisk is struggling to meet demand, which doctors say is creating a problem for type two diabetes patients.

According to the CDC more than 37 million Americans have diabetes and 90 to 95% of them have type two diabetes.