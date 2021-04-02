More people behind on regular health screenings despite stay-at-home orders lifted

(KERO) — Staying at home and working in your PJs was nice for a while but you may have got you behind on regular health screenings.

A new study put out by the CDC with Kaiser Permanente found women are falling behind when it comes to getting their regular scheduled PAP test. There was an 80 percent decrease in screening rates for cervical cancer compared to previous years during the stay-at-home orders.

Once those orders were lifted the rates increased but didn't go back to normal levels.

Health experts are hoping you'll reschedule if you missed any health appointments.