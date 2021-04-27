Most women experience minor side effects from COVID vaccine

We're hearing more about women experiencing some rare side effects after getting vaccinated.

The CDC has reported that 15 women have experienced blood clots after getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Three of those cases were deadly.

The CDC's advisory committee says the risk of blood clotting is higher among women between the ages of 30 and 39. Up until now, only one man has experienced a blood clot and that happened during the trial.

Generally, in large medical trials, the focus is on the entire population of participants, not gender differences.

"I think the fact that these minor side effects are common in vaccines in general, and the fact that they happen more commonly in women than men may be suggestive of the fact that the woman’s immune system is more robust in its response to the vaccine and this may confer better protection," explained Dr. John Hammer, an infectious disease specialist at Rose Medical Center.

Doctors emphasize that the benefits still outweigh the risk of side effects and encourage everyone to get vaccinated.