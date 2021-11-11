New blood test from Bay Area company may detect cancer early

(KERO) — Technology developed by a Bay Area based company could help detect cancer in its early stages with a simple blood test.

After years of research a company called Grail says it has developed a new blood test that can detect up to 50 different types of cancer at once.

Dr. Sarah Moseley she says the test analyzes DNA in the blood to determine whether or not cancer cells are present.

"So we've known for a long time that cancer cells shed DNA into the blood. But it's taken a long time for the technology to get to a point where we can do this in a highly specific and sensitive way," said Dr. Moseley.

Doctors say while technology like this is a major step forward, at this point in time it should still be treated as a supplemental tool.

The test is by prescription only and currently costs a little less than $1,000.