(KERO) — An estimated one in six people globally is affected by infertility. Researchers at the World Health Organization say the condition is common.

That's based on a new report released on Monday that found rates of infertility are similar across all countries and regions.

However, researchers found differences in how much people are spending on fertility treatments and how accessible such treatments are.

People in the poorest countries were found to spend a significantly larger proportion of their income on fertility care compared with wealthier countries which researchers say exemplifies a high-level risk of inequality in access to health care.

The report included an analysis of infertility data from 1990 through 2021.

Researchers did not determine whether global infertility rates have been increasing or decreasing over time.

Infertility is defined as not being able to conceive after a year of unprotected sex.