BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Certain fruits and vegetables may help keep the mind sharp.

New research found evidence that 'flavanoids' can help reduce the risk of cognitive decline, by as much as 20%.

The suggestion is to eat strawberries, peppers and apples because they have anti-inflammatory properties that can protect blood flow to the brain.

Researchers say reduced blood flow is a significant factor in cognitive decline, which can lead to dementia.