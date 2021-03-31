Menu

Researchers make headway in possible CTE diagnosis

Likely to happen in the next couple of years
Steven Senne/AP
FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017 file photo, Ann McKee, director Boston University's center for research into the degenerative brain disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, addresses an audience on the school's campus about the study of NFL football player Aaron Hernandez's brain, projected on a screen behind in Boston. According to a new public service announcement, signing a pre-teen child up for tackle football is like teaching him to smoke. The ad from the Concussion Legacy Foundation encourages parents to choose flag football for children younger than 14. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Ann McKee
Posted at 11:37 AM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 14:37:52-04

(KERO) — We are one step closer to being able to diagnose CTE in living people. That is the disease that results from repeated injury to the brain in sports like football.

Currently, it's only possible to diagnose the disease after someone has died.

Researchers at Boston University's CTE Center have found that it is possible to diagnose CTE while someone is still alive, just not right now. Dozens of doctors have come up with criteria to research the diagnosis of CTE.

"It's exciting in that researchers now have the ability to have something to hold on to, to diagnose the clinical manifestation of CTE," said Dr. Robert Stern, clinical research director at Boston University CTE Center.

Progress has been made thanks to research done on Alzheimer's Disease, as the two diseases can be similar in some ways.

Doctor Stern says being able to diagnose CTE in living patients will likely happen in the next couple of years.

