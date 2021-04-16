Watch
Your Health Matters

Actions

The CDC releases the common types of seizures, and what to do to protect someone during a seizure

items.[0].image.alt
generic image
hospital mental health
Posted at 6:28 AM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-16 09:28:58-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Odds are you may know someone who has Epilepsy, a brain disorder that causes repeated seizures with about 3 million adults and hundreds of thousands of children in the U.S.

The CDC offers important facts to keep us informed on the medical condition. The first thing to keep in mind is that not all seizures look the same. The most common types of seizures involve an individual being confused, starting into space, making unusual movements or being unable to talk.

If you witness someone having a seizure, help support them by staying with them until it's over, ensure a safe surrounding and comfort them after the incident.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Christmas Parade

Kern's Kindness