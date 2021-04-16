The CDC releases the common types of seizures, and what to do to protect someone during a seizure

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Odds are you may know someone who has Epilepsy, a brain disorder that causes repeated seizures with about 3 million adults and hundreds of thousands of children in the U.S.

The CDC offers important facts to keep us informed on the medical condition. The first thing to keep in mind is that not all seizures look the same. The most common types of seizures involve an individual being confused, starting into space, making unusual movements or being unable to talk.

If you witness someone having a seizure, help support them by staying with them until it's over, ensure a safe surrounding and comfort them after the incident.