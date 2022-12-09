Uptick in COVID, respiratory illness, and flu cases across Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — There has been an uptick in illnesses recently during this season of change. It's a mixture of a resurgence of COVID infections, respiratory illnesses, and the flu.

And now officials are recommending people put their masks on again in order to minimize the spread of viruses.

Young children tend to be the most at risk of these illnesses.

23ABC News spoke to Dr. Anila Chadha, a family physician with Dignity Health who provided some tips on when to consider taking your child to get a checkup.

"If a baby, an infant, or a very young child, you see that they're not eating as well, there is nasal flaring on breathing. There's chest retractions. That's the time to contact the health care provider."

Some other recommendations made to avoid these illnesses are to get vaccinated or boosted, stay home if you're sick, wash your hands frequently and cover your coughs or sneezes.