Body camera footage released from Oildale shooting raises concerns for public safety

OILDALE, Calif. (KERO) — KCSO says civilians who did not follow evacuation orders raised concerns for public safety. Additional information, including body camera footage, was released from the March 10 shooting.



Video shows new information released from the Kern County Sheriff's Office regarding the officer-involved shooting in Oildale.

Officers encountered an armed suspect on East Beardsley Ave around 1:13 p.m. March 10. After 20 minutes of trying to de-escalate the situation, officials say an officer-involved shooting occurred just after 1:30 p.m.

New information released by KCSO included body camera footage that not only showed the incident but highlighted another concern deputies had on scene: the amount of civilians who did not evacuate.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office has released video of the officer-involved shooting from March 10th on Beardsley Ave in Oildale. In it, the suspect is shot by deputies while holding a rifle in the yard, but the video also shows other concerns for deputies at the scene.

Officials say the shooting happened just after 1:30 p.m. on March 10.

In a video provided by KCSO on their YouTube page... the suspect can be seen holding what appears to be a rifle. We froze the video right before the shooting occurred.

Officials say a person initially called 911 to report possible domestic violence.

Audio from the 911 call on the YouTube video revealed the suspect's wife called in twice.

By the second call, just two minutes after the first, KCSO says deputies knew the suspect was armed and were already on the way.

KCSO says upon arrival, they found the armed suspect in the front yard of a home on East Beardsley Ave.

Officials say deputies spent 20 minutes attempting to de-escalate the situation by asking the suspect repeatedly to drop the weapon. Which KCSO says he did not.

The suspect, identified by KCSO as 53-year-old Cole Jackson Hughes, was transported to the hospital for his injuries. KCSO says he died the following day, March 11.

Another concern that surfaced in the video, was the presence of numerous civilians who remained in the area.

A map from the video shows a yellow arrow where a civilian stood during the incident. KCSO says the added fear for their safety was a concern for deputies.

In the video, KCSO says, "Multiple civilians refusing to evacuate the area created a higher level of concern for community safety."

On April 4, KCSO says they convened a Critical Incident Review Board that determined the use of force in this incident was within department policy.

The incident has been forwarded to the District Attorney's office for review.

