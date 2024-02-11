“Dedicated family man, respected by many” KCFD honors Captain Bruce Wells

- Video shows the memorial held for Captain Wells with Kern County Fire Department.
- The memorial was held at Valley Baptist in Bakersfield on February 10, 2024.
BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:
On January 29th, Kern County Fire announced the passing of Captain Michael Bruce Wells.
Having served the Kern County Fire Department for three decades, family, friends, and co-workers alike gathered at Valley Baptist on Saturday for his memorial.
In a press release from Kern County Fire, Fire Chief Aaron Duncan stated, “it is important to remember the person he was a dedicated family man, and respected by many and everyone in this department and the community.”
Outside of battling fires throughout the county, Wells was battling kidney cancer.
According to a Help-A-Hero campaign, Captain Wells passed peacefully with his wife and three sons by his side.
