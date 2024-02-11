Watch Now
“Dedicated family man, respected by many” KCFD honors Captain Bruce Wells

Family, friends, and colleagues gather to remember the County Fire Captain who lost a battle with cancer
Posted at 7:45 PM, Feb 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-10 22:45:44-05
  • Video shows the memorial held for Captain Wells with Kern County Fire Department.
  • The memorial was held at Valley Baptist in Bakersfield on February 10, 2024.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

On January 29th, Kern County Fire announced the passing of Captain Michael Bruce Wells.

Having served the Kern County Fire Department for three decades, family, friends, and co-workers alike gathered at Valley Baptist on Saturday for his memorial.

In a press release from Kern County Fire, Fire Chief Aaron Duncan stated, “it is important to remember the person he was a dedicated family man, and respected by many and everyone in this department and the community.”

Outside of battling fires throughout the county, Wells was battling kidney cancer.

According to a Help-A-Hero campaign, Captain Wells passed peacefully with his wife and three sons by his side.

