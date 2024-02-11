“Dedicated family man, respected by many” KCFD honors Captain Bruce Wells

Video shows the memorial held for Captain Wells with Kern County Fire Department.

The memorial was held at Valley Baptist in Bakersfield on February 10, 2024.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

On January 29th, Kern County Fire announced the passing of Captain Michael Bruce Wells.

Having served the Kern County Fire Department for three decades, family, friends, and co-workers alike gathered at Valley Baptist on Saturday for his memorial.

In a press release from Kern County Fire, Fire Chief Aaron Duncan stated, “it is important to remember the person he was a dedicated family man, and respected by many and everyone in this department and the community.”

Outside of battling fires throughout the county, Wells was battling kidney cancer.

According to a Help-A-Hero campaign, Captain Wells passed peacefully with his wife and three sons by his side.

