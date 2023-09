We get an inside look!

Posted at 8:36 AM, Sep 28, 2023

The Eagles Aerie 93 is located in Downtown Bakersfield, and has lots of activities.

From Bingo, to line dancing, to Friday night steak dinners, this location has lots of extracurriculars.

In this video, Ava Kershner tries line dancing and their famous steak! Located at: 1718 17th St, Bakersfield. Contact: (661) 324-9684 Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

