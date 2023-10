Pizza, music, and drinks- Oh my!

Prev Next 23ABC

Posted at 6:40 AM, Oct 12, 2023

Jerry's Pizza and Pub was recently awarded the "Best Martini" at the Bakersfield Downtown Business Association's Taste of Downtown.

In this video, 23ABC's Ava Kershner tries one of the giant pepperoni slices and sees what else the Bakersfield staple has to offer. Jerry's Pizza and Pub

1817 Chester Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93301

(661) 633-1000 Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Download Our Free App for Apple and Android

Sign Up for Our Daily E-mail Newsletter

Like Us on Facebook

Follow Us on Instagram

Subscribe to Us on YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.