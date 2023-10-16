Fire at railyard expected to burn until Monday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A fire burning since Sunday at a railyard in Bakersfield isn't expected to stop until Monday. Black smoke filled a part of central Bakersfield on Sunday after pieces of lumber soaked in oil caught fire.

According to the Bakersfield Fire Department, no one was hurt in the incident. However, there was concern over the toxic chemicals being released into the air based on what was burning. BFD says since the smoke was rising vertically, it was not impacting the community.

There is no word on what caused the fire, but arson investigators are looking into it.

